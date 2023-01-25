Microsoft issues hit M365, GitHub and Azure access

Microsoft users are reporting widespread issues with 365, Azure, GitHub and other online services, with the vendor pointing to a “networking issue” as the potential root cause.

A status advisory confirms that Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph may be either degraded or inaccessible.

A separate advisory initially confirmed issues just with the Access Azure Portal, but with users reporting problems accessing a much larger set of Azure services, the warning was later expanded.

"We're aware of a networking issue impacting connectivity to Azure for a subset of users," the vendor said.

"We are actively investigating and will share updates as soon as more is known."

Another status advisory for GitHub points to “degraded performance” across multiple tools and services, including Actions, Codespaces, API Requests and Copilot.

Microsoft’s 365 status points to the root cause as being “a potential networking issue”.

“[We] are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” Microsoft said.

The impact of the outage appears to be global, with users in Oceania, Asia Pacific and further afield reporting problems.

iTnews' own tests showed long load times for Exchange Online and Teams, though pages did eventually load and function.

The issues began to appear at 6.30pm AEDT (7.30am UTC).

More to come