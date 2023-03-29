Microsoft introduces AI-powered cyber security assistant

Identify breaches and threats using GPT-4.

Microsoft has launched a tool to help cyber security professionals identify breaches, threat signals and better analyse data, using OpenAI's latest GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence model.

The tool, named 'Security Copilot', is a simple prompt box that will help security analysts with tasks like summarising incidents, analysing vulnerabilities and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard.

The assistant will use Microsoft's security-specific model, which the company described as "a growing set of security-specific skills" that is fed with more than 65 trillion signals every day.

The launch comes amid a flurry of announcements from Microsoft to integrate the AI into its most popular offerings.

The company has sought to outpace peers through multi-billion dollar investments in ChatGPT owner OpenAI, which recently released GPT-4 to perform a range of tasks from creating a real website through a hand-drawn mock up to helping individuals calculate their taxes.

