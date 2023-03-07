Microsoft integrates AI behind ChatGPT to more developer tools

Microsoft integrates AI behind ChatGPT to more developer tools

Bundling AI with Power Platform.

Microsoft has bundled the technology behind ChatGPT with its Power Platform, saying it allows users to develop applications with little or no coding, the latest integration of artificial intelligence into its products.

Big tech companies from Alphabet to Baidu are speeding up the integration of generative AI - technology that has gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text responses to queries - into their offerings.

Microsoft said a line of business-intelligence and app-development tools within Power Platform, including Power Virtual Agent and AI Builder, was updated with the new capabilities.

Power Virtual Agent, a tool for businesses to build chatbots, can now connect to internal company resources to generate summaries of weekly reports and customer queries.

Microsoft has also added generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and launched a new version of its business management platform Dynamics 365 based on the technology.

Dynamics 365 Copilot, the latest version of Microsoft's tool that includes a number of applications for sales, customer service and marketing, integrates AI to automate certain tasks like data gathering and analysis or creating an email campaign, among other capabilities.

Microsoft also said  that chief executive Satya Nadella would host an event on March 16 to discuss "reinventing productivity with AI."

The company so far has announced AI updates for its popular Windows operating system and search engine Bing but not yet for its Office productivity suite, which includes Word and Excel.

