Microsoft in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications

By on
Microsoft in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications

For about $21 billion.

Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications for about US$16 billion (A$21 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about US$56 a share, the source said, adding that an agreement could be announced as soon as Monday US time.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the deal between Nuance and Microsoft, said talks are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart.

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance whose voice recognition technology helped launch Apple’s assistant Siri, makes software for sectors ranging from healthcare to the automotive industries.

The deal with Nuance would be Microsoft’s second-biggest deal, after its US$26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ai microsoft nuance software voice

Sponsored Whitepapers

Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords

Events

Most Read Articles

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage
NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank
Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide

Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide
Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team

Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?