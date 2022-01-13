Microsoft hires key Apple engineer to design server chips

By on
Microsoft hires key Apple engineer to design server chips

Accelerates push for 'homegrown' hardware.

Microsoft hired a key Apple Inc engineer to design its own chips for its servers, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The software giant hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo, who worked for Apple for over two years, the report said.

Microsoft is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud computing services and Surface line of personal computers, a source told Reuters in December 2020.

The cloud computing heavyweight relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices to supply chips for its Azure cloud computing services as well as Surface PCs.

The move to hire Filippo implies that Microsoft is accelerating a push to create homegrown chips for its servers powering Azure cloud computing services, the report added.

Filippo, who started his career as a CPU designer at chip designer AMD in 1996, has previously worked at Intel and UK-based ARM before joining Apple, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Microsoft and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple chips hardware microsoft processors server

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Victoria Police's digital chief departs
CBA uses Technology division formation to reshuffle some tech leaders

CBA uses Technology division formation to reshuffle some tech leaders
Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?