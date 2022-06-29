Microsoft faces investor call to publish global tax affairs

By on
Microsoft faces investor call to publish global tax affairs

As tech giants face growing scrutiny.

Investors managing more than US$350 billion (A$506 billion) of assets have demanded that Microsoft publish more transparent tax and financial information, as tech giants face growing scrutiny globally over their tax affairs.

A shareholder resolution on tax transparency had been filed to Microsoft ahead of its annual investor meeting this year, said the organiser of the action, Britain-based proxy advisers Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC).

Investors including Nordea, AkademikerPension and Greater Manchester Pension Fund had backed the resolution, PIRC said.

The resolution calls on the company to publish financial and tax information on a country-by-country basis outside its home market of the United States so investors can assess whether it is paying fair taxes and identify any risks posed by tax reforms.

It also calls on Microsoft to produce a tax transparency report in line with the tax standard of the Global Reporting Initiative, a standards organisation.

A similar resolution has also been filed to tech giant Cisco, PIRC said.

Investors voted on a tax transparency resolution at Amazon's investor meeting in May, but it and other investor-led resolutions failed to get sufficient support to pass.

Microsoft and Cisco were not immediately available for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
affairsfinanceglobalinvestormicrosoftpressuresoftwaretax

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early
NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections

NBN Co taking orders for 'non-premises' connections
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?