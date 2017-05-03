Microsoft debuts locked-down Windows 10 S

Microsoft has released a restricted version of its flagship client operating system that prevents users from running apps from untrusted sources.

Windows 10 S will only allow users to run applications from the Windows Store, compared to from any source as with past versions of the operating system.

Microsoft says this provides a Windows experience focused on security and performance.

If users try to install an app from outside the Windows Store, they will be directed to the same app in the Windows Store, or if one isn't available, an equivalent program will be suggested.

The company has also made its Edge web browser the default in Windows 10 S, and does not allow this to be changed.

Microsoft claimed Edge is more secure than Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome.

The new operating system variant is based on Windows 10 Pro and offers most of its features, bar being able to join domains on-premise, and reconfiguring the default web browser.

If users want the full, non-restricted Windows 10 Pro experience, they can upgrade "for an affordable price" that is yet to be disclosed.

Microsoft said the switch from Windows 10 S to Pro is one-way only; users cannot revert back to Windows 10 S.

Surface Laptop released

Windows 10 S is the operating system installed on Microsoft's new Surface Laptop portable computer, introduced today.

Surface Laptop is an Intel processor based clam-shell, with a 13.5-inch high-resolution PixelSense touch screen and physical keyboard.

The screen has a 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution, giving it a 3:2 aspect ratio and 201 pixels per inch density.

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop will last up to 14 hours per battery charge, thanks to Intel's latest low-power components and energy-efficient software.

Australian pricing is yet to be released, but in the United States, the Surface Laptop starts at US$999 (A$1324) for a Core i5 processor system with 4GB memory and 128GB solid state storage.

The Surface Laptop can be had with Core i7 processors as well, with the top of the line model costing US$2199 for 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

All Surface Laptops use the Intel processor built-in HD Graphics (Core i5) or Iris Plus Graphics (Core i7).

Whereas US customers will have a choice of case colours, Australians will only get platinum Surface Laptops.