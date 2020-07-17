Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year

By on
Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year

Azure cloud division impacted.

Microsoft said on Thursday it had trimmed its workforce across geographies and teams as it entered a new fiscal year from July 1.

The Washington-based software giant declined to elaborate on the roles which had been eliminated, their numbers or their locations.

Business Insider had earlier reported that the company cut under 1,000 jobs across its business this week.

The company cut roles at its online news portal MSN.com, as it shifted to an AI-powered algorithmic feed, according to the report, which added that jobs were also cut in the Microsoft Azure cloud division.

Late last month, Microsoft said it would close its retail stores and take a related pre-tax asset impairment charge of $450 million amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesman said it is common for the company to re-evaluate its business as it enters a new fiscal year.

In 2017, the company cut thousands of jobs around the same time as it underwent a reorganisation that impacted its sales and marketing teams.

Late in April, Microsoft’s third-quarter results beat Wall Street sales and profit expectations, powered by sharp demand for its Teams chat and online meeting app and Xbox gaming services as the world shifted to working from home because of the pandemic.

The company’s revenue rose 15 percent to US$35.02 billion in the third quarter while net income rose to US$10.75 billion, or US$1.40 per share.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
job cuts job losses jobs microsoft strategy

Most Read Articles

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online
Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps

Woolworths identifies stores with stock in chats initiated from Google Search, Maps
Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022

Telstra to have Australian agents answer all inbound calls from 2022
Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry

Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?