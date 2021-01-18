Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of Covid-19 vaccination

By on
Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of Covid-19 vaccination

Called vaccination credential initiative.

Microsoft, health insurer Cigna Corp and Mayo Clinic are part of a coalition pushing for digital records of people who get vaccinated against Covid-19.

A key aim of the project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, is to help people store encrypted digital copies of their immunisation records in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a joint statement.

These records could eventually be used, with an individual's consent, by colleges/universities that are trying to re-open or even for entry into concerts in the future, Joan Harvey, an executive at Cigna unit Evernorth told Reuters.

The coalition wants to provide governments and employers access to a "solid, widely accepted verification program" that could help them bring people back to work and resume public events, Harvey added.

The coalition has initially partnered with organizations such as hospitals and pharmacies that are administering the vaccines, said Brian Anderson from Mitre Corp, one of the members of the initiative.

Other companies that are part of the initiative include Salesforce, Oracle and Cerner.

In the United States, where vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been authorised for emergency use, vaccinated individuals receive a vaccination card or printout.

The current system does not readily support convenient access and sharing of vaccination records, the companies said.

Individuals without smartphones would receive paper-based QR codes which link to their vaccine records.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cigna clinic digital health mayo microsoft salesforce software vaccination

Sponsored Whitepapers

The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
How to choose a WAF that's right for you
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra pilots its first neurodiversity recruitment program

Telstra pilots its first neurodiversity recruitment program
Accellion hack behind Reserve Bank of NZ data breach

Accellion hack behind Reserve Bank of NZ data breach
Google unravels state-of-art Android and Windows exploit chains

Google unravels state-of-art Android and Windows exploit chains
Signal to ramp up hiring after WhatsApp controversy drives download surge

Signal to ramp up hiring after WhatsApp controversy drives download surge
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?