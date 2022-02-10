Microsoft announces app store principles

Microsoft announces app store principles

As it woos regulators on Activision Blizzard deal.

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday announced a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

The move comes shortly after its January announcement that it will buy "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" maker Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion (A$96 billion) in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters on Wednesday.

Rules for the app store were modeled on legislation under consideration by the United States and other countries, Microsoft said in a blog post.

"We have developed these principles in part to address Microsoft's growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval in capitals around the world for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard," the company said in the post.

Other commitments made by Microsoft in the blog post were that its own apps in its app store would be held to the same standard as apps from competitors, and that it would not use non-public information from its app store to compete with rivals.

It also committed to refraining from "unreasonable preferencing or ranking" of Microsoft apps over others.

