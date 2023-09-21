MGM hotels, casinos 'operating normally' after cyber attack

By threat group 'Scattered Spider'.

MGM Resorts said all its hotels and casinos were "operating normally" after it shut down some of its computer systems over cyber security issues earlier this month.

The company, which operates over 30 hotel and gaming venues around the world including in Macau and Las Vegas, was targeted by a hacking group named Scattered Spider, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"Mobile Check-In and Digital Keys are currently unavailable," MGM said on its website.

Several security analysts have drawn attention to Scattered Spider over the past year for its social engineering tactics.

It is known to target an organisation's information security system by reaching out to the company by phone, pretending to be an employee needing their password reset.

Last week, the hacking group said it took six terabytes of data from the systems of multi-billion-dollar casino operators MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, as both companies probed the breaches.

"Indications from MGM confirming the cyber attacks should be taken as one-time, largely insurable events that should not have long-lasting impacts on the businesses," brokerage Jefferies said in a note last week.

