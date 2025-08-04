Meta to share AI infrastructure costs via US$2 billion asset sale

By

Looks to co-develop data centres with third parties.

Meta Platforms is pressing ahead with efforts to bring in outside partners to help fund the massive infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence, disclosing plans in a filing to offload US$2 billion (A$3.1 billion) in data centre assets as part of that strategy.

Meta to share AI infrastructure costs via US$2 billion asset sale

The strategy reflects a broader shift among tech giants — long known for self-funding growth — as they grapple with the soaring cost of building and powering data centres to support generative AI. 

The social media giant said earlier this week that it was exploring ways to work with financial partners to co-develop data centres to help finance its massive capital outlay for next year.

“We’re exploring ways to work with financial partners to co-develop data centres,” Meta Chief Finance Officer Susan Li said on a post-earnings conference call.

While the company still expects to fund much of its capital spending internally, some projects could attract “significant external financing” and offer more flexibility if infrastructure needs shift over time, Li said.

The company did not have any finalised transactions to announce, she said.

The disclosure in Meta's quarterly filing, however, signals that plans are firming up.

In its quarterly filing, Meta said it had approved a plan in June to dispose of certain data centre assets and reclassified US$2.04 billion worth of land and construction-in-progress as "held-for-sale".

These assets were expected to be contributed to a third party within the next twelve months for co-developing data centres.

Meta did not record a loss on the reclassification, which values the assets at the lower of their carrying amounts or fair value less costs to sell. As of June 30, total held-for-sale assets stood at US$3.26 billion, according to the filing.

Meta declined to comment for this story. 

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has laid out plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into constructing AI data centre “superclusters” for superintelligence.

“Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan,” he said.

Meta also reported stronger-than-expected ad sales, boosted by AI-driven improvements to targeting and content delivery. Executives said those gains were helping offset rising infrastructure costs tied to its long-term AI push.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

Veterans' Affairs tests using AI to tackle 82,645 unprocessed claims

Veterans' Affairs tests using AI to tackle 82,645 unprocessed claims
Optus brings GenAI into frontline ops

Optus brings GenAI into frontline ops
AI is transforming the lives of neurodivergent people

AI is transforming the lives of neurodivergent people
Gov quietly launches onshore instance of GPT-4o for APS

Gov quietly launches onshore instance of GPT-4o for APS
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?