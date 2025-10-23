Meta to cut around 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI unit

By
Follow google news

Will "increase the responsibility, scope and impact" of each remaining role.

Meta is cutting around 600 positions out of the several thousand roles in its Superintelligence Labs, as it looks to make its artificial intelligence unit more flexible and responsive.

Meta to cut around 600 roles in Superintelligence Labs AI unit

The job cuts will affect Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) unit, as well as teams focused on product-related AI and AI infrastructure, the company said.

The newly formed TBD Lab, which comprises "a few dozen" researchers and engineers developing Meta's next-generation foundation models, will not be affected.

Axios first reported the job cuts announcement, citing a company memo.

Chief AI officer Alexandr Wang said fewer team members would streamline decision-making and increase the responsibility, scope and impact of each role.

The company said it was encouraging affected employees to apply for other jobs within Meta.

Meta on Tuesday struck a US$27 billion ($41.6 billion) financing deal with Blue Owl Capital, the company's largest-ever private capital agreement, to fund its biggest data centre project.

Some analysts said the deal will allow Meta to achieve its massive AI ambitions by shifting much of the upfront cost and risk to external capital, while retaining a smaller ownership share in the project.

The parent of Facebook and Instagram reorganized its AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs in June after senior staff departures and a poor reception for its open-source Llama 4 model.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally led an aggressive hiring spree for the unit to revitalize Meta's AI efforts.

Superintelligence Labs includes Meta's foundations, product and FAIR teams as well as TBD Lab that is focused on developing the company's next generation of AI models.

The company began investing in AI in 2013 by launching FAIR unit and recruiting Yann LeCun, its chief AI scientist, to lead the effort and building a global research network focused on deep learning.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

National photo licence recognition system set to go live in 2025

National photo licence recognition system set to go live in 2025
David Jones eyes AI super-agent opportunity

David Jones eyes AI super-agent opportunity
Westpac looks to broad AI integration within the business bank

Westpac looks to broad AI integration within the business bank
ANZ CEO backs Plus tech stack, but changes "inefficient" delivery

ANZ CEO backs Plus tech stack, but changes "inefficient" delivery
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?