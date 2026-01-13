Meta to build gigawatt-scale compute infrastructure

By
Under 'Meta Compute' initiative.

Meta will establish ​Meta ⁠Compute to construct tens of gigawatts of computing infrastructure this decade and hundreds of gigawatts ‌more in the future, ⁠CEO ‌Mark Zuckerberg said.

The Meta ⁠Compute effort will be spearheaded by Santosh Janardhan, Meta's head of global infrastructure and co-head of ‍engineering, and Daniel Gross, according to Zuckerberg's social ‌media post.

They will collaborate closely with Dina Powell McCormick, who has joined Meta as president and vice chairman, he said.

Janardhan will continue to oversee Meta's technical architecture, software stack, silicon program, developer productivity and the construction and operation of the company's global data centre fleet and ‌network.

Gross will take the lead on ‌a newly formed group focused on long-term capacity strategy, supplier partnerships, industry analysis, ‌planning and business modelling.

Meta has been scrambling to stay relevant in Silicon Valley's artificial-intelligence race ​after its Llama 4 model met with a poor reception.

It committed as much ⁠as US$72 ​billion ($107 billion) in 2025 capital spending.

cloud, meta

