Meta threatens Canada

By on
Meta threatens Canada

Will cut news content off if Online News Act becomes law.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Saturday that it would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country's Online News Act passes in its current form.

The Online News Act, or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

"A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

Meta's move comes after Google last month started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.

Canada's news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share of advertising.

The Department of Canadian Heritage did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on Meta's move to end news access in the country.

Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
canadafacebookmetaonline news actstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions

Kmart Group switches up its tech ambitions
Virgin Australia looks to strengthen its cyber security

Virgin Australia looks to strengthen its cyber security
CSIRO appoints first chief digital officer

CSIRO appoints first chief digital officer
Essential Energy maps out $200m tech investment

Essential Energy maps out $200m tech investment

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?