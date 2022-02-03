Meta shares plunge 20 percent as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

Facebook owner Meta Platforms' shares plunged 20 percent as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast.

Meta said it faced hits from Apple's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

The after-hours slump in Meta shares vaporised US$200 billion (A$281 billion) worth of its market value, with another US$15 billion in value lost from peers Twitter, Snap and Pinterest.

Meta, which has the second-largest digital ad platform in the world after Google, had previously warned its advertising business faced "significant uncertainty" in the fourth quarter.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of US$27 billion to US$29 billion. Analysts were expecting US$30.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple's changes to its operating software give users the preference to allow tracking of their activity online, making it harder for advertisers who rely on data to develop new products and know their market.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to US$33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from US$28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of US$33.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss from Meta's Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business, was US$10.2 billion for the full year 2021, compared with a US$6.6 billion loss the previous year.

It was the first time the company had broken out this segment in its results.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously warned that the company's investment in this area would reduce 2021 operating profit by US$10 billion and would not be profitable "any time in the near future."

The company said it would this year change its stock ticker to "META," the latest step in its rebrand to focus on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialise and play.

The tech giant, which changed its name in October to reflect its metaverse aims, is betting the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet.

It did not comment on the price of a deal with Roundhill Investments, which said in January it would stop using the symbol for its Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF.

Meta's rebrand comes at a time of increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over allegations of anticompetitive conduct and over the impacts of how it handles harmful or misleading content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

"If you're putting billions up front and not really expecting return for years, shareholders are going to be hesitant," ABI Research analyst Eric Abbruzzese said, referring to the metaverse costs.