Meta shares plunge 20 percent as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

By on
Meta shares plunge 20 percent as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

Faces hit from Apple privacy changes.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms' shares plunged 20 percent as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast.

Meta said it faced hits from Apple's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions.

The after-hours slump in Meta shares vaporised US$200 billion (A$281 billion) worth of its market value, with another US$15 billion in value lost from peers Twitter, Snap and Pinterest.

Meta, which has the second-largest digital ad platform in the world after Google, had previously warned its advertising business faced "significant uncertainty" in the fourth quarter.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of US$27 billion to US$29 billion. Analysts were expecting US$30.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Apple's changes to its operating software give users the preference to allow tracking of their activity online, making it harder for advertisers who rely on data to develop new products and know their market.

The company's total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose to US$33.67 billion in the fourth quarter from US$28.07 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of US$33.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss from Meta's Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business, was US$10.2 billion for the full year 2021, compared with a US$6.6 billion loss the previous year.

It was the first time the company had broken out this segment in its results.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously warned that the company's investment in this area would reduce 2021 operating profit by US$10 billion and would not be profitable "any time in the near future."

The company said it would this year change its stock ticker to "META," the latest step in its rebrand to focus on the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialise and play.

The tech giant, which changed its name in October to reflect its metaverse aims, is betting the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet.

It did not comment on the price of a deal with Roundhill Investments, which said in January it would stop using the symbol for its Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF.

Meta's rebrand comes at a time of increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators over allegations of anticompetitive conduct and over the impacts of how it handles harmful or misleading content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

"If you're putting billions up front and not really expecting return for years, shareholders are going to be hesitant," ABI Research analyst Eric Abbruzzese said, referring to the metaverse costs.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
growth meta metaverse plunge share slows software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use
Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services

Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services
Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition
Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?