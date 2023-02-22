Meta says expanding E2EE won't stop child abuse material detection

Meta has said its plans to extend default end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to all its messaging services during 2023 won’t make child abuse material harder to censor because of the company’s use of metadata analysis and proactive account blocking.

The Office of the eSafety Commissioner's acting chief operating officer Toby Dagg told a parliamentary inquiry that once Facebook’s messaging platform adopts E2EE, that the US-based "National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCME) has said that it goes dark for their purposes.”

The “overwhelming majority” of the 29.3 million reports of abhorrent material NCME received in 2021 “were made via the Facebook messenger platform,” Dagg told the inquiry into law enforcement capabilities in relation to child exploitation.

Australian Border Force assistant commissioner James Watson also told the inquiry that “encryption technology” had frustrated the agency’s device searches for child abuse material at international airports.

“Our officers at the border are trained to use certain electronic investigation tools. Those tools enable us to hold an electronic device until such time as we're satisfied as to the contents of that," Watson said.

"There's nothing that we can particularly do to compel the production of passwords.

“That means our officers can be delayed whilst we look at bypass technologies that may be able to get around the requirement of that password.”

However, Meta’s head of Australian public policy Josh Machin rejected the notion that E2EE would prevent harmful content detection.

“Even if we are not able to see the content, there's some pretty effective work that we've been able to do to analyse the metadata based on the behaviour of the individuals involved,” Machin told the inquiry.

“A user who is part of a sophisticated criminal enterprise has very different behaviour on encrypted services than an ordinary user."

Using intelligence from “metadata or unencrypted surfaces”, Machin said Meta focused on the “removal of fake accounts and blocking people from being able to [make] contact to begin with.”

Meta's regional policy director Mia Garlick added that Meta’s development of alternatives to breaking encryption had meant it was detecting more child abuse material than other encrypted services.

“Obviously iMessage is very widely used in Australia, and it’s been encrypted for a while now. And Apple, in 2021, according to NCME’s latest report, only made 160 referrals…whereas if you compare that with, say, WhatsApp, which is already encrypted; in the 2021 reporting timeframe, made 1.37 million [referrals] and that's been steadily rising," Garlick said.

Garlick said Meta “invested so significantly” in “other techniques and measures” to protect children online because consumer feedback suggested that breaking encryption was “an unwarranted intrusion into their privacy.”

“The popularity of it is because it provides safety and security for people's messages. And in the context of the many data breaches that we've seen, we can really see the value of encryption,” Garlick said.

“The UN Commission on Human Rights has come out very publicly criticising client-side scanning as just an extension of surveillance.”

Meta’s defence comes a week after eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said that platforms were “doing shockingly little” to detect child abuse material.

Grant has not revealed all of her reservations with a set of unpublished industry draft codesto deal with harmful content that she rejected earlier this month, but has said a range of technologies for detecting it have not been deployed by the major platforms.

During senate estimates last week, she referenced a report by her office, evaluating Microsoft, Skype, Apple, Meta, WhatsApp, Snap and Omegle’s technologies and policies for blocking child abuse material.

According to the report [pdf], Meta has used both in-house and off-the-shelf tools to detect the content.

Solutions like PhotoDNA are used by Meta for identifying previously confirmed child abuse images, and Meta is the only platform using Google’s Content Safety API and internally built classifiers to identify new material, but only on messaging without E2EE.

Instagram and Facebook messaging can be made E2EE and WhatsApp is E2EE by default.