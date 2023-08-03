Meta releases AI tool to create music from text

By

Trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music.

Meta Platforms has introduced its open-source AI tool called AudioCraft that will help users to create music and audio based on text prompts.

Meta releases AI tool to create music from text

The AI tool is bundled with three models, AudioGen, EnCodec and MusicGen, and works for music, sound, compression and generation, Meta said.

MusicGen is trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music, it added.

Artists and industry experts have raised concerns over copyright violations, as machine learning software work by recognizing and replicating patterns from data scraped from the web.

Earlier this year, Alphabet Inc introduced its own experimental audio generating AI tool called MusicLM.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
metasoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov writes off Centrelink calculation engine project after $191m spent

Gov writes off Centrelink calculation engine project after $191m spent
Rio Tinto adds Workday, ServiceNow to HR transformation architecture

Rio Tinto adds Workday, ServiceNow to HR transformation architecture
TAL Australia experiments with generative AI

TAL Australia experiments with generative AI
Google handed user data to Aus authorities 5525 times last year

Google handed user data to Aus authorities 5525 times last year

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?