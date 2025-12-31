Meta is sued by US Virgin Islands over ads for scams, dangers to children

By
Follow google news

Engagement and revenue allegedly prioritised over safety.

The attorney general of the US Virgin Islands has ​sued Meta Platforms, ⁠accusing the Facebook and Instagram owner of deliberately profiting from advertisements for scams and failing to keep its social media platforms safe for children.

Meta is sued by US Virgin Islands over ads for scams, dangers to children

“Meta knowingly and intentionally exposes its users to fraud and harm. It does so to maximise ‌user engagement and, in turn, its revenue,” states the lawsuit, ⁠which ‌was filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin ‍Islands on St. Croix.

The lawsuit repeatedly cites an article by ⁠Reuters last month that revealed how Meta internally projected that 10 percent of its 2024 revenue – about US$16 billion ($23.9 billion) – would come from ads for scams, illegal gambling and banned products.

Based on a cache of internal company documents, the article also reported ‍that Meta doesn’t block advertisers suspected of scams unless its algorithms are 95 pervent certain that the marketer is engaging in misbehaviour.

Following the story, ‌two US senators called on the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to look into the matter and “pursue vigorous enforcement action where appropriate.”

The Virgin Islands lawsuit seeks penalties for violating its consumer laws.

In a statement, Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea said it “marks the first effort by an attorney general to address reports of rampant fraud and scams on Meta’s platforms.”

The lawsuit also accuses Meta of misleading the public about its efforts to protect children and adults on its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. 

“Meta repeatedly touts the ‘safety’ of its platforms to its users, parents, regulators, and Congress,” the Virgin Islands lawsuit states.

“Meta consistently, and intentionally, fails to implement the policies it writes.”

In response to the lawsuit, Meta ‌spokesman Andy Stone referred Reuters to past company statements calling allegations that it has failed to protect consumers ‌baseless.

“We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don’t want this content, legitimate advertisers don’t want it and we don’t want it either,” he said, adding that scam reports from users ‌of Meta’s platforms have fallen by half over the last 18 months.

Stone said that the claims regarding Meta’s failure to make the platform safe for young users were also without merit.

“We strongly disagree with these allegations and are confident the evidence will ​show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people,” he said. 

In August, Reuters reported that an internal Meta document outlining its policies on chatbot behavior permitted the company’s artificial intelligence creations to “engage a child in conversations ⁠that are romantic ​or sensual.”

Meta responded to that report by saying it removed portions of the guidelines that allowed chatbots to flirt and engage in romantic roleplay ‌with minors.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
adslawsuitmetascamsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation
NSW Housing Development Authority largely cleared on shadow AI use

NSW Housing Development Authority largely cleared on shadow AI use
Waymo to update software after power outage snarls robotaxis

Waymo to update software after power outage snarls robotaxis
Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?