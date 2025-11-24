Meta buried 'causal' evidence of social media harm

Meta shut down internal research into the mental health effects of Facebook after finding causal evidence that its products harmed users’ mental health, according to unredacted filings in a lawsuit by US school districts against Meta and other social media platforms.

In a 2020 research project code-named “Project Mercury,” Meta scientists worked with survey firm Nielsen to gauge the effect of “deactivating” Facebook, according to Meta documents obtained via discovery.

To the company’s disappointment, “people who stopped using Facebook for a week reported lower feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness and social comparison,” internal documents said.

Rather than publishing those findings or pursuing additional research, the filing states, Meta called off further work and internally declared that the negative study findings were tainted by the “existing media narrative” around the company.

Privately, however, a staffer insisted that the conclusions of the research were valid, according to the filing.

“The Nielsen study does show causal impact on social comparison,” (unhappy face emoji), an unnamed staff researcher allegedly wrote.

Another staffer worried that keeping quiet about negative findings would be akin to the tobacco industry “doing research and knowing cigs were bad and then keeping that info to themselves.”

Despite Meta’s own work documenting a causal link between its products and negative mental health effects, the filing alleges, Meta told Congress that it had no ability to quantify whether its products were harmful to teenage girls.

In a statement Saturday, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the study was stopped because its methodology was flawed and that it worked diligently to improve the safety of its products.

“The full record will show that for over a decade, we have listened to parents, researched issues that matter most, and made real changes to protect teens,” he said.

Plaintiffs allege product risks were hidden

The allegation of Meta burying evidence of social media harms is just one of many in a filing by Motley Rice, a law firm suing Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat on behalf of school districts around the United States.

Broadly, the plaintiffs argue the companies have intentionally hidden the internally recognised risks of their products from users, parents and teachers.

TikTok, Google and Snapchat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Allegations against Meta and its rivals include tacitly encouraging children below the age of 13 to use their platforms, failing to address child sexual abuse content and seeking to expand the use of social media products by teenagers while they were at school.

The plaintiffs also allege that the platforms attempted to pay child-focused organisations to defend the safety of their products in public.

In one instance, TikTok sponsored the National PTA and then internally boasted about its ability to influence the child-focused organisation.

Meta’s Stone disputed the allegations, saying the company’s teen safety measures are effective and that the company’s current policy is to remove accounts as soon as they are flagged for sex trafficking.

He said the suit misrepresents its efforts to build safety features for teens and parents, and called its safety work “broadly effective.”

"We strongly disagree with these allegations, which rely on cherry-picked quotes and misinformed opinions,” Stone said.

The underlying Meta documents cited in the filing are not public, and Meta has filed a motion to strike the documents.

Stone said the objection was to the over-broad nature of what plaintiffs are seeking to unseal, not unsealing in its entirety.

A hearing regarding the filing is set for January 26 in Northern California District Court.