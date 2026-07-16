Medical clinic chain Partnered Health hit by data theft

Adelaide-headquartered Partnered Health has disclosed it suffered a data breach on June 23, with the chain of general practitioner clinics informing patients and authorities.

The company said 21 different practices were affected by the attack, and confirmed that sensitive personal information had been taken.

This may include users' names, addresses and contact details, their Medicare, private health insurance and Veteran Card numbers.

Medical information and treatment data appears to have been taken from the clinics as well.

Partnered Health did not provide technical detail on the attack, or how much data was taken.

iTnews has contacted Partnered Health for further information as to the extent of the attack, and will update the story when it becomes available.

Partnered Health said it has obtained an injunction at the Supreme Court of New South Wales, ordering that the accessed data is not used or published.

The GP clinic chain also warned users of potential scams that misuse the stolen personal data.

Health insurer and medical care facilities operator Bupa said in June this year that it was acquiring Partnered Health for $450 million, pending approval from the Australian Competition and Commerce Commission, and the Foreign Investment Review Board.