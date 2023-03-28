Medibank's group executive of technology retires

Medibank’s group executive of technology and operations John Goodall will retire next month, with the health insurer now looking for a permanent replacement.

In an ASX filing late last week, Medibank said that it had appointed Kylie Williamson, currently the senior executive of core Medibank customer systems, to act in the technology and operations role on an interim basis.

Goodall joined Medibank at the end of 2016 and led its technology, property, procurement and operations functions.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank John for his significant contribution to our business over the past six years and we all wish him well in his retirement,” Medibank CEO David Koczkar said in a brief statement.

The insurer said it would consider both internal and external candidates for the role.

Before joining Medibank, Goodall was best known for a 24-year stint at GE Capital, which culminated in him holding the CIO role, responsible for “all aspects of IT at GE Capital, Australia and New Zealand”.