Medibank's group executive of technology retires

By on
Medibank's group executive of technology retires
John Goodall (Image credit: Medibank)

After six years.

Medibank’s group executive of technology and operations John Goodall will retire next month, with the health insurer now looking for a permanent replacement.

In an ASX filing late last week, Medibank said that it had appointed Kylie Williamson, currently the senior executive of core Medibank customer systems, to act in the technology and operations role on an interim basis.

Goodall joined Medibank at the end of 2016 and led its technology, property, procurement and operations functions.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank John for his significant contribution to our business over the past six years and we all wish him well in his retirement,” Medibank CEO David Koczkar said in a brief statement.

The insurer said it would consider both internal and external candidates for the role.

Before joining Medibank, Goodall was best known for a 24-year stint at GE Capital, which culminated in him holding the CIO role, responsible for “all aspects of IT at GE Capital, Australia and New Zealand”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
medibanktraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure

Cybercrime levels prompt Australian Federal Police restructure
NAB reviews strategy and innovation unit

NAB reviews strategy and innovation unit
Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi

Shell Energy Australia's CIO heads to Youi
CBA marks first sizeable intake of data scientist graduates

CBA marks first sizeable intake of data scientist graduates

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?