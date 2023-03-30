Medibank shareholders launch class action

By on
Medibank shareholders launch class action

Disclosure failure alleged.

Medibank is facing another lawsuit over its 2022 data breach, this time from shareholders.

The medical insurer yesterday announced that the class action had been filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

“Medibank understands that these proceedings have been brought on behalf of persons who acquired an interest in Medibank shares during the period July 1 2019 to October 19 2022 and is being brought by Quinn Emanuel," the company said.

“The statement of claim includes allegations that Medibank breached its continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules by not disclosing to the market information relating to alleged deficiencies in its cyber security systems.”

Medibank said it intends to contest the allegations.

A separate class action was filed in February on behalf of current and former customers whose data was breached in the 2022 attack.

Medibank first disclosed the data breach in October 2022, after attackers attempted to extort money out of the company.

When Medibank refused to pay, the attackers made a series of dark web data dumps, which ended at the end of November.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachmedibanksecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial breach passes 14 million records

Latitude Financial breach passes 14 million records
Gov flags possible tech sector liability for cyber security

Gov flags possible tech sector liability for cyber security
Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption

Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption
Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?