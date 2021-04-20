Mastercard to buy digital ID verification firm Ekata

By on
Mastercard to buy digital ID verification firm Ekata

Bets on a boom in demand for companies in the digital security space.

Mastercard has agreed to buy digital identity verification company Ekata in a deal valued at US$850 million, as the global payments processor bets on a boom in demand for companies in the digital security space.

Ekata's products allow businesses to separate fraudsters from legitimate customers during digital interactions like opening an online account or making digital payments.

It operates in three industries: e-commerce, payments and financial services, according to its website.

"The acceleration of online transactions has thrust global digital identity verification to the forefront as one of the biggest opportunities to build digital trust and combat global fraud," said Rob Eleveld, chief executive officer of Ekata, in a statement.

Seattle-headquartered Ekata counts more than 2000 companies as its partners, including credit reporting company Equifax Inc and software firm Intuit, its website showed.

Its products, which include Ekata Identity Graph and Ekata Identity Network, allow companies to combat online fraud, it said.

In February, Ekata said its revenue had surged in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of e-commerce, boosting demand for services to safeguard against cyber fraud.

Ekata added 300 new customers last year, including food and grocery-delivery startup Postmates, which was acquired by Uber Technologies last year.

The payments processor said the deal is expected to close in the next six months, adding that it does not expect the deal to be a drag on its business for more than two years.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
digital finance id identity mastercard security verification

Sponsored Whitepapers

Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband says some customers are switching providers to get high-speed NBN discounts

Aussie Broadband says some customers are switching providers to get high-speed NBN discounts
Aussie Broadband to white label its services

Aussie Broadband to white label its services
Swinburne University data breach exposes details of 5000 staff, students

Swinburne University data breach exposes details of 5000 staff, students
CBA's digital benefits finder unlocks $481 million for customers

CBA's digital benefits finder unlocks $481 million for customers
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?