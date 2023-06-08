Macquarie University's CIDO departs

Macquarie University’s chief information and digital officer (CIDO) and long-time staffer Tim Hume has left.

Hume was initially appointed the to CIO role back in 2019 and then transitioned into the CIDO role in March last year when his CIO role was expanded to cover the university’s digital transformation.

Interim arrangements are in place to cover his departure.

Deputy chief information officer Jonathan Covell will act as CIO while the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

Meanwhile, director of strategy Vanessa Tam and director of digital transformation delivery Hannah Latham will both lead the university's digital transformation strategy until the new CIDO is found.

Hume wrote on LinkedIn that last Friday was his “last day in the office at Macquarie University after four years in the role of chief information and digital officer.”

“The digital transformation of Macquarie is at a natural inflection point, where we are poised to embark on a major salesforce implementation project, so the least disruptive time for a change of guard with regards to the leadership of IT and digital is now," he wrote in a note to staff.

He said the university's “IT leadership team is strong, cohesive, and immensely capable”.

Hume also wrote that with interim “arrangements put in place” the university will “to continue as they are without a blip on the radar”.

“The transformation of the IT operating model, the protective split between BAU and projects, the governance arrangements for project prioritisation and approvals, the PMO frameworks to help assure better project outcomes, are all designed to let IT run like a well-oiled machine, and it does.”