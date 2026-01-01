Macquarie University appoints interim AI chief

By
Follow google news

New AI programs coming.

Macquarie University has appointed an interim head of AI following Phil Laufenberg’s departure to take up a pro vice-chancellorship with Victoria’s La Trobe University.

Macquarie University appoints interim AI chief
Image credit: Macquarie University.

The university has temporarily appointed the technical lead for its AI transformation program, Richard Watts-Seale, to the role, a spokesperson for the university said.

The spokesperson said that Macquarie’s AI adoption is not expected to be impacted by Laufenberg’s departure.

Currently, Macquarie’s chief information and digital officer, Jonathan Covell, and Eric Knight, its deputy vice-chancellor of people and operations, provide the university’s overall AI strategy, the spokesperson said.

“Our AI program continues as planned, and we have new pilots afoot,” Macquarie University’s spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for the leadership and work Laufenberg has shown during his time at Macquarie. He has made a positive contribution to the University over the past 18 months in the role and we wish him well in his new role at La Trobe University,” the spokesperson added.

La Trobe lured Laufenberg from Macquarie with an offer of a pro vice-chancellorship position focused on the technology.

Joining La Trobe from early next month, Laufenberg will take on dual titles: pro vice-chancellor artificial intelligence and chief artificial intelligence officer.

The titles reflect his twin responsibilities overseeing both its strategy and technical deployment.

At the time of his departure, Laufenberg was overseeing Macquarie’s in-house development and deployment of ChatMQ, the university’s open source-based generative AI assistant for its 3500 staff members.

ChatMQ is a multi-model approach to generative AI that currently allows Macquarie’s staff to choose from OpenAI’s ChatGPT models, which are hosted in Microsoft’s Azure AI Foundry cloud, and Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet varieties which are hosted in AWS Bedrock.

The university also expects to add Google’s Gemini to ChatMQ.

La Trobe vice-chancellor Professor Theo Farrell said Laufenberg’s appointment marked the start of a new phase in its transformation to becoming an “AI-first” university.

“Over the past two years, we have upskilled staff, built a vibrant community of practice, piloted high-impact use cases, and tested secure agentic AI systems,” Farrell said at the time.

“[Laufenberg’s] appointment ensures we have the leadership capability to translate our AI ambition into sustained institutional impact for our students, staff and communities," he added.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aichatmqla trobe universitymacquarie universitysoftwaretraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA builds two AI agents to boost cyber defences

CBA builds two AI agents to boost cyber defences
Pentagon to adopt Palantir AI&#160;as core US military system

Pentagon to adopt Palantir AI as core US military system
Home Affairs extends non-mainframe IBM deal early for $35m

Home Affairs extends non-mainframe IBM deal early for $35m
"CanisterWorm" supply chain malware attacks npm

"CanisterWorm" supply chain malware attacks npm
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?