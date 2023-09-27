Macquarie University appoints CIDO

By

Acting CIO officially steps in.

Macquarie University has appointed a new chief information and digital officer (CIDO) with acting CIO Jonathan Covell officially taking over the position.

Macquarie University appoints CIDO
Jonathan Covell.
Macquarie University

The Sydney-based university has been on the hunt for a replacement for Tim Hume, who vacated the CIDO role earlier this year.  

Deputy chief information officer Jonathan Covell took over Hume's CIO duties while a permanent replacement was found.

Writing on LinkedIn, Covell said he is “very excited and honoured to commence as CIDO”.

In a statement from the university, Covell added that “having been both a student and staff member” at Macquarie University meant he knows “our organisation is unique in its appetite for trying new things”.

“It is an ethos that I have come to embrace and, as CIDO, I am keen to empower the IT team to explore new processes and technologies to better suit the needs of our stakeholders," he said.

“We will be leveraging the IT team’s strong foundations, processes and strategic vision to help Macquarie University stay agile in our rapidly changing sector and build a strong service delivery culture so we’re partnering to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions.”

Macquarie University vice president for people and services Nicole Gower said Covell’s experience in both health and higher education, and track record of “delivering positive outcomes in complex technology settings” made him “ideally placed to lead the university group in our next phase of IT strategy and digital transformation.”

“It is pleasing that having searched far and wide for our next CIDO, the successful candidate comes from within our own community," she said.

"This is testament to the calibre of our people and the exceptional work in IT over the past five years.”

Covell first joined the university back in 2013 as a legal researcher before taking on roles across the healthcare industry including at NSW Health, the Australian Digital Health Agency and Telstra Health.

He re-joined the university via the Macquarie University Hospital back in 2019 before taking over the portfolio director role for health and finance at the university.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cidoeducationmacquarie universitystrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'
NSW DCS lands $146m for cyber security, digital projects

NSW DCS lands $146m for cyber security, digital projects
Digital ID legislation lands at last

Digital ID legislation lands at last
Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to set up own IT

Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water to set up own IT

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?