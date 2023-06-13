Macquarie Technology Group seeks $130m for new data centre build

By on
Macquarie Technology Group seeks $130m for new data centre build

Halts trading to issue prospectus.

Macquarie Technology Group’s Sydney North data centre campus will soon sprout a new facility if the company is successful with a $130 million capital raising.

The company asked to enter a trading halt on Tuesday so it could issue the prospectus for the raising.

The company currently has five data centres: one in the Sydney CBD, two in its Macquarie Park campus, and two in the ACT.

It claims to have “two out of three” of the world’s largest public cloud providers as customers, and holds certified strategic status with the federal government.

The company doesn’t identify where any new construction would be, saying only that its current development is concentrated in “Sydney’s desirable north zone”.

The prospectus identifies digitisation and AI as drivers for data centre growth, and it plans to have the capital raising of around 2.2 million fully-paid shares settled by June 20.

Last week, Macquarie Group announced the early completion of two secure zones and other upgrades in Sydney and Canberra.

Data centres are going through something of a boom in Australia.

In December 2022, CDC announced a billion-dollar expansion of its Eastern Creek campus, followed by a land acquisition in Bringelly in May 2023 for another facility.

In May, NEXTDC launched a $618 million placement to fund two new data centres and accelerate the fitout of its S3 site in Sydney.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
clouddata centremacquarie

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model

Most Read Articles

UniSuper 60 percent complete in cloud shift

UniSuper 60 percent complete in cloud shift
DTA explains rationale behind renegotiated IBM gov deal

DTA explains rationale behind renegotiated IBM gov deal
Microsoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers

Microsoft to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government cloud customers
TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?