Macquarie Group lands new chief digital officer
Matthew Ellis.

Promotes from within.

Macquarie Group's head of engineering Matthew Ellis has moved into a new chief digital officer role.

Commencing this month, Ellis now directs Macquarie Group’s digitalisation efforts across its international presence.

He's also responsible for pushing the group’s digital initiatives, developing technologies and delivering an online digital experience for both staff and clients.

Ellis will now report to global chief operating officer and head of corporate operations group, Nicole Sorbara.

Announcing the changes on LinkedIn, Ellis said he was “thrilled to share that I am embarking on the next chapter of my 20-year career within Macquarie Group.”

He added the teams at Macquarie Group have “worked together across the globe to incubate and graduate new platforms and technologies” and he was “incredibly proud of the positive progress we have made in this space over the last year.”

He also sent his congratulations to fellow Macquarie Group employee, Jason Poley who has now stepped into Ellis’ former head of engineering role.

Since first starting his career at Macquarie Group as part of an IT internship program in 2003, Ellis has worked his way through the ranks, holding multiple tech-based roles and working across various projects including the completion of a two-year SAP migration.  

He was appointed global head of engineering in April 2022 after the group expanded his initial head of engineering remit from its banking division to global operations.

“The financial industry is undergoing a seismic shift, and embracing digital solutions across all aspects of our business is crucial," Ellis wrote on LinkedIn.

“Digitalisation exists at the intersection between product, design, engineering, architecture and data and we will harness the combined power of these disciplines to drive transformational change.

“I am committed to sponsoring bold new initiatives, incubating emerging technologies and delivering exceptional digital experiences for our staff and clients.

“Ultimately this work is helping Macquarie deliver its purpose of empowering people to innovate and invest for a better future”

