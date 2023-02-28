Macquarie Capital's group data officer departs

Stuart Brown.

After setting up inaugural data and analytics function.

Macquarie Capital's group data officer and head of data and analytics Stuart Brown has left after a five-and-a-half year stint with the bank.

Brown announced his departure in a LinkedIn post. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment when contacted by iTnews.

In the post, Brown said he and his team had set up Macquarie Capital's first data and analytics function.

He also led a "data transformation agenda" that took the team "from governing regulatory data feeds to transforming senior management reporting, building out analytics and performance reporting for our middle offices, leveraging group investments to create our data asset, and enabling our bankers with market monitoring analytics that help anticipate meaningful dialogue with our clients."

"I feel like my work here is done and the team is in strong standing for the next chapter," he wrote.

Prior to joining Macquarie Group, Brown worked at Sydney Water for just over a year as its information strategy and standards manager.

He has also worked at Optus, RXP Group (now part of Capgemini), Zenith Solutions and ACT Health. 

