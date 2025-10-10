Macquarie Bank on board with Google Gemini

By
Follow google news

Wants all employees using AI daily within six months.

Macquarie Bank is the first major Australian bank to publicly reveal its plans to adopt Google’s newly-launched business AI offering, Gemini Enterprise.

Macquarie Bank on board with Google Gemini

Launched overnight in the US, Gemini Enterprise is the cloud computing and search giant’s latest bid to sell artificial intelligence agents to businesses.

The bank, which has steadily been deepening its reliance on Google’s cloud services since 2019 – when it began building its internal services on Google Cloud – said it is aiming to have all employees integrating AI into their daily work within six months.

The bank said that, to date, 99 percent of its current employees had completed an online generative AI training course and that a further 3000 had attended Gemini Enterprise demos.

Head of technology Richard Heeley said that the move would help the bank tackle increasing competitive pressure in the retail banking sector by increasing its agility to scale quickly and intelligently.

“How do we do this in a thoughtful and strategic way? We think the answer is to provide our employees with the most advanced AI tools to increase our pace of delivery and allow our teams to have more time to focus on high-value tasks, which will ultimately lead to better customer outcomes,” Heeley said.

Based on Google’s advanced Gemini AI models, Gemini Enterprise is intended to provide a no-code, application agnostic means for large organisations to develop AI agents that can be used by employees through familiar and user-friendly chat interfaces.

Macquarie said that it would be developing agents for both individual productivity and tacking more sophisticated enterprise functions such as code generation, system design documentation, document analysis and document discovery.

The bank did not disclose how much it would cost to deploy the new agentic platform across the organisation, however reports from the US indicate that per seat licensing for Gemini Enterprise starts at around $US30 per month.

Google has also launched a version of the platform aimed at smaller businesses, Gemini Business, which costs $US21 per month per head.

The bank foreshadowed its move to adopt Gemini Enterprise earlier this year.

In April, the bank’s chief digital officer Luis Uguina told the Google Cloud Next 25 conference that the bank had “more than 30” AI-augmented products and services slated for development in 2025.

Macquarie Bank’s AI and data chief Ashwin Sinha said: “If an AI initiative doesn’t result in better features, a more seamless customer experience, or more reliable service for our customers, we question its value.

"Everything comes back to creating happier customers who want to engage with us more”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aicloudfinancial servicesgoogle cloudgoogle geminimacquarie banksoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA modernises its banking core

CBA modernises its banking core
ATO restructures cloud ops, embraces 'approval by default'

ATO restructures cloud ops, embraces 'approval by default'
Microsoft had three staff at Australian data centre campus when Azure went out

Microsoft had three staff at Australian data centre campus when Azure went out
CBA builds Lumos, an AI-driven accelerator to prepare applications for cloud

CBA builds Lumos, an AI-driven accelerator to prepare applications for cloud
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?