Lockheed Martin preferred for Defence satellite contract

Lockheed Martin is the preferred tenderer for Australia’s multi-billion-dollar sovereign Defence satellite communication system, beating out consortia led by Optus, Boeing, and Airbus.

Head of air defence and space systems division, Air Vice-Marshal David Scheul, said the project would “increase the resilience, agility and flexibility of Defence’s military satellite capability”.

To be delivered through Joint Project 9102 Phase 1, the satellite communication footprint will cover the Indo-Pacific ocean regions, delivering what Air Vice-Marshal Scheul said are “up to 89 capabilities which depend on satellite communications”.

As well as geostationary satellites under Defence’s control, the project will include multiple ground stations, an integrated satellite communications management system, and two satellite operations centres.

Being named as preferred tenderer means Lockheed Martin proceeds to the next stage of the procurement, including “engaging in collaborative tender clarification and improvement activities.”

Lockheed Martin has put together a team of Australian companies to support the bid, including Inovor Technologies, EM Solutions, AV-Comm, Linfox, Shoal Group, Ronson Gears, Calytrix Technologies, Conscia, Clearbox Systems, DXC and Blacktree Technology.

It has also partnered with the Victorian government to make Victoria the engineering and technical hub for its JP 9102 solution.

In April 2022, Defence extended its long-standing satellite contract with Optus until 2034, at a cost of over $400 million.