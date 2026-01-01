Lion's group technology director to leave

Beverage maker Lion’s group technology and digital transformation director Ram Kalyanasundaram is set to leave at the end of next month.

Kalyanasundaram, who has been with the company for almost 15 years, has held a number of different roles, several covering its SAP and broader application estate.

His current role, created last year, was effectively as CIO, covering all aspects of Lion’s technology operations.

His successor is the current group digital and data director Robb Simpson, who now adds technology to his remit as well.

Lion said in a statement that it is "moving to a single digital and technology leader, bringing digital, data, AI, and technology together under one aligned strategy.”

“We’re now focused on bringing technology and business strategy closer together and getting more value from the technology and data we’ve invested in,” the company said.

Under Kalyanasundaram, Lion modernised its technology systems, retired over 500 legacy applications, and adopted a cloud-first strategy.

The company also adopted generative AI in its IT support operations, and set up a self-service portal and mobile app for its staff to interact with its people and culture, IT, finance and risk functions.

Late last year, Lion outsourced additional cloud migration, application development and cyber security to Tata Consulting Services.

In a statement, Robb said that Kalyanasundaram “laid the foundations for Lion to continue to innovate and evolve our digital and technology capabilities to service our customers better and ensure seamless delivery across the business.”

“The strength of our digital and technology function remains solid, and we look forward to continuing to build capability and shape the future of technology at Lion,” he said.

Kalyanasundaram, meanwhile, said he was leaving “with mixed emotions” but expressed confidence in Robb and the company’s direction.