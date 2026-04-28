Lion to embed AI across its operations

Lion is deploying OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise to its 2500 staff and agentic coding tool Codex as well, as part of a plan to embed AI across its operations.

The company said in a statement that it intends to utilise AI in functions “from manufacturing and supply chain through to retail, marketing and corporate.”

This, it said, is supported by a “top-down commitment to embedding AI into day-to-day workflows and accelerating organisation-wide adoption.”

Lion said it wants to establish AI “as a foundational capability reshaping how the business operates, makes decisions and drives growth.”

So far, use cases for ChatGPT Enterprise have focused on optimising inventory, “unlocking insights from decades of brand data”, and supporting field sales teams.

Lion said that the technology has also proven useful in demand forecasting, “using more than 500 variables to better predict demand” for beer, pre-mixed drinks, wine and spirits.

“We’re constantly balancing supply and demand in a category where conditions can change overnight,” Lion’s executive general manager of digital and technology Robb Simpson said.

“Something as simple as an unexpected spike in temperature can drive a surge in demand for beer and spirits, putting pressure on our supply chain and our customers.

“That’s why we see significant opportunity in using tools like ChatGPT Enterprise to improve our demand forecasting and ensure we can respond more quickly and accurately in real time.”

On the Codex side, Lion said that it has turned the tool onto optimising “parts of its legacy production code.”