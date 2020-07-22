LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

By on
LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

Six percent of its global workforce.

Microsoft's professional networking site LinkedIn will cut about 960 jobs, or six percent of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.

LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.

Jobs will be cut across sales and hiring divisions of the group globally.

Announcing the plan in a message posted on LinkedIn's website, CEO Ryan Roslansky said the company would provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay as well as health insurance for a year for US employees, and will hire for newly-created roles from laid-off staff.

"I want you to know these are the only layoffs we are planning," Roslansky said in his message.

Affected staff, who have not yet been told, would be able to keep company-issued cell phones, laptops, and recently purchased equipment to help them work from home while making career transitions, he said.

As lockdowns to contain the coronavirus have hit businesses around the world, LinkedIn's business has been hit as companies lay off staff or sharply curtail hiring.

LinkedIn said employees affected by its job cuts will be informed this week and they will start receiving invitations in the next few hours to meetings to learn more about next steps.

"If you don't receive a meeting invite, you are not directly impacted by this change," Roslansky said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cuts job linkedin microsoft training & development

Most Read Articles

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online

Decades-old 'overdue' tax returns appear on ATO Online
Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year

Microsoft cuts jobs as it enters new fiscal year
Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry

Aussie Broadband ratchets up pressure on NBN Co over looming bandwidth bonus expiry
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?