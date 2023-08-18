Lenovo Q1 revenue misses

By

Hit by poor PC demand.

Lenovo Group posted a worse-than-expected 24 percent fall in revenue for the April-June quarter, hit by a prolonged slump in global demand for personal computers.

Lenovo Q1 revenue misses

It makes four consecutive quarters that the world’s largest PC maker has suffered a sales decline and comes after Lenovo reported a 14 percent drop in annual profit for the year that ended in March, its first annual decline since 2019.

Revenue in the April-June quarter fell to US$12.9 billion ($20 billion), below a US$13.84 billion average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Lenovo shares fell as much as six percent in Hong Kong after the earnings release, compared with a 0.72 percent decline in the benchmark index.

The Covid-19 pandemic gave a huge boost to electronics sales as consumers and companies alike stocked up or upgraded to accommodate a shift to remote work.

However, revenue started contracting last year as demand began to fall, weighed down by rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

The pace of the recovery remains weak and many retailers still have unsold inventory, forcing PC makers and their suppliers including chipmakers to adjust production volume and prices.

"The group’s PC business is stabilizing and well-positioned for a year-on-year recovery in the later part of 2023," Lenovo said in a statement.

Global PC shipments fell by 12 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to market research firm Canalys, a big improvement from a more than 30 percent drop in the preceding two quarters.

To improve profit margins, Lenovo has been expanding non-PC businesses such as servers and IT services, but its device business that includes PCs, smartphones and tablets still accounted for nearly four-fifths of group revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders tumbled 66 percent to US$177 million, versus analysts' US$212.49 million estimate.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwarelenovo

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Swinburne supercomputer lights up

Swinburne supercomputer lights up
Australian court fines Dell unit $10 million

Australian court fines Dell unit $10 million
China's internet giants order US$5 billion of Nvidia chips

China's internet giants order US$5 billion of Nvidia chips
Intel, Tower terminate US$5.4 billion deal

Intel, Tower terminate US$5.4 billion deal

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?