Lendi Group unveils agentic AI-powered home loan 'guardian'

Lendi Group, comprising the Aussie Home Loans and Lendi businesses, has launched an “agentic AI-powered” app intended to help customers track rates offers, equity growth and generally stay on top of their home loan.

CEO David Hyman told the AWS Financial Services Symposium in Sydney yesterday that the “home loan property companion, called Lendi Guardian is like having an expert watching over your home loan 24x7, ensuring you never miss a chance to save or get ahead.”

“Think one-tap refinance journeys [and] pre-filled forms - this is anticipating, not just responding to your needs,” he said.

One of the features is a “rate radar” that Hyman said “scans thousands of home loans daily”.

“If there’s a sharper deal available, customers get alerted right away and they can move straight into that process,” Hyman said.

The app also displays “real-time updates that show customers their equity position as the market moves”, as well as “financial health monitoring” if customers link the app to their bank accounts via open banking.

“Customers can get monthly credit score updates in total transparency, as well as their live loan balance and live equity position,” Hyman said.

“This is launching first for eligible home owners and investors.

“This is not an efficiency play - it’s not about saving minutes. It’s a complete reinvention of what a property and mortgage experience can be.”

This builds on a plan that emerged from an internal ‘town hall’ meeting last month that will see Lendi Group become an “AI-native” organisation by June 2026.

That will see AI touch “every workflow, every decision, every customer experience, [and] every broker experience,” Hyman said.

The group has been incorporating bots into its processes since 2023, but was buoyed by a more recent effort to use AI to “reimagine” home refinancing.

“We created a special internal team with a mission to completely reimagine a vertical slice of the mortgage process, [and gave them a] completely blank sheet of paper and an AI-first mindset,” Hyman said.

“We focused first on the refinance journey, and the team were tasked with a complete redesign for an agentic approach, from the very first question, ‘Can I get a better rate?’, all the way through to credit eligibility checks and lender approval.

“This wasn’t just our engineers tinkering on the side - it was actually a cross-functional AI-native sprint. It’s now 16 weeks in, [and] 30,000-plus hours across every corner of the business, every business domain.”

The project gave Lendi Group confidence to go “all-in” on AI.

“The results of this project gave us the complete conviction to double down,” he said.

“So a few weeks ago, we stood in front of our whole team and we told them that by June 2026, we’ll be completely AI-native as an organisation.

Hyman also said that, “unlike others, we’re not using AI as a downsizing tool”.

“We’re bringing all our people on the journey with us - that’s training, tools and agents to scale their impact,” he said.

“Right now, most companies that we speak to are still … asking how can they can make people faster. How can they shave minutes off that task?

“But … the breakthrough with AI [comes] when you flip the model upside down: it’s when AI agents are moving first, and humans are then orchestrating - they’re handling the exceptions, focusing on the truly human work and connecting with people.

“If we can do this, and I believe we can, we’ll be one of the first businesses of our size certainly in Australia, to make the leap from AI-adjacent to fully AI-native,” Hyman said, adding, “we’ve got nine months to go.”

