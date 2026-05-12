Lendi Group runs first project through "agentic SDLC"

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Software delivery gets an AI makeover.

Lendi Group has emerged as a user of Atlassian’s now in-production Teamwork Graph unified data layer, which is a key enabler for an agentic software development lifecycle it now runs.

Lendi Group runs first project through "agentic SDLC"

The fintech, which operates in the home lending space, ran its first project through the “agentic software development lifecycle (SDLC)” last week.

Head of productivity and automation Matthew Hargreaves told Atlassian’s Team ‘26 conference in the United States that the SDLC had been significantly revamped since July last year.

The timing broadly coincides with a commitment by Lendi to become AI-native across its operations. 

Hargreaves said that previously, the standard development process started with a meeting, from which notes would be manually produced - in some cases with some limited assistance from an AI ‘copilot’. 

“That might turn into a manual PRD [product requirements document] being created, which was then manually picked up [and turned into Jira Epics],” Hargreaves said.

An epic in Jira is how a large body of work is described; it is then broken down into smaller portions of work, or stories, that are delivered in sprints.

“Where we are now is we have a meeting, [and] we have a requirement that every meeting has Loom [ a video recording tool] in those meetings [for] strong transcription of a work piece, [which then] gets picked up, converted to an idea brief, that then gets converted to Confluence to a PRD,” Hargreaves said.

“From there an agent picks it up, turns it into Jira Epics, and you get the gist.”

Coinciding with his presentation in the United States, Hargreaves said that Lendi had run its “first piece of work through our full agentic SDLC” in Australia.

He said this was exciting, both in terms of the use of the agentic SDLC and the fact that the result was destined for production deployment.

Hargreaves said that the traditional steps in the SDLC “haven’t really changed” in the agentic version; rather the change is to “who does the work”.

He added that the company is utilising AI coding tool Cursor within its agentic SDLC.

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