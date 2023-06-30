Lawsuit says OpenAI violated US authors' copyrights

By on
Lawsuit says OpenAI violated US authors' copyrights

To train AI chatbot.

Two US authors sued OpenAI in San Francisco federal court, claiming in a proposed class action that the company misused their works to "train" its popular generative artificial-intelligence system ChatGPT.

Massachusetts-based writers Paul Tremblay and Mona Awad said ChatGPT mined data copied from thousands of books without permission, infringing the authors' copyrights.

Matthew Butterick, an attorney for the authors, declined to comment.

Representatives for OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several legal challenges have been filed over material used to train cutting-edge AI systems.

Plaintiffs include source-code owners against OpenAI and Microsoft's GitHub, and visual artists against Stability AI, Midjourney and DeviantArt.

The lawsuit targets have argued that their systems make fair use of copyrighted work.

ChatGPT responds to users' text prompts in a conversational way.

It became the fastest-growing consumer application in history earlier this year, reaching 100 million active users in January only two months after it was launched.

ChatGPT and other generative AI systems create content using large amounts of data scraped from the internet.

Tremblay and Awad's lawsuit said books are a "key ingredient" because they offer the "best examples of high-quality longform writing."

The complaint estimated that OpenAI's training data incorporated over 300,000 books, including from illegal "shadow libraries" that offer copyrighted books without permission.

Awad is known for novels including "13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl" and "Bunny."

Tremblay's novels include "The Cabin at the End of the World," which was adapted in the M. Night Shyamalan film "Knock at the Cabin" released in February.

Tremblay and Awad said ChatGPT could generate "very accurate" summaries of their books, indicating that they appeared in its database.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money damages on behalf of a nationwide class of copyright owners whose works OpenAI allegedly misused.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aicopyrightopenaisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

CBA assures tech foundations are sound despite outage

CBA assures tech foundations are sound despite outage
AGL Energy is switching its CRM platform to Salesforce

AGL Energy is switching its CRM platform to Salesforce
Woolworths sheds light on 'dark store' ecommerce operations

Woolworths sheds light on 'dark store' ecommerce operations
Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation

Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?