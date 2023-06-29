Launtel asks NBN Co to revisit higher upload plan prices

By on
Launtel asks NBN Co to revisit higher upload plan prices

Wants them made more affordable.

Launtel wants NBN Co to cut its prices on a handful of high-end services that have faster upload speeds, arguing they represent a missed revenue opportunity for the network operator.

CTO Damian Ivereigh made the suggestion in a submission to the ACCC that was published this week. [pdf]

Upload speeds on residential plans of 100Mbps and above were slashed several years ago as a way to bring the price point of high-tier services within reach of more users. 

In some cases, a higher upload speed was offered as a paid add-on; in other cases, internet providers simply stopped offering the traditional high-tier services with larger uploads, in favour of the current high-end residential offers of 250/25Mbps and 1000/50Mbps.

But Ivereigh argues that high-end services with fast upload speeds should make a return, with much lower pricing.

“We wish that NBN Co would bring the prices of their so-called ‘legacy business’ services: 250/100, 500/200 & 1000/400 also down in line with their actual costs to supply,” Ivereigh wrote.

“In our experience, these speed tiers are attractive to a certain high end residential user - however their very high price means their sales volume is very low. 

“We believe this is a massive untapped part of the market that could raise NBN Co’s ARPU [average revenue per user] just by bringing them more in line with the price of the low upload plans. 

“That extra upload costs NBN Co and RSP [the retail internet service provider] almost nothing, given that most data pipes are symmetrical and they are always sized for the download portion.”

The most recent ACCC quarterly statistics demonstrate the low take-up of high upload services.

There are just 810 1000/400Mbps users, 982 500/200Mbps users and 5470 customers on the 250/100Mbps tier, although it should be noted that customer numbers increased for all three tiers quarter-on-quarter.

The high upload speeds are only available within the fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint. 

As the amount of FTTP grows - with more inferior portions of the network being overbuilt - there is an argument for higher upload plans to be revisited.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
launtelnbnnbn cotelco/ispupload

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

TPG says NBN price rises show a company under no competitive pressure

TPG says NBN price rises show a company under no competitive pressure
NBN Co plan to axe national bandwidth pool finds little backing

NBN Co plan to axe national bandwidth pool finds little backing
Optus accuses NBN Co of indefinitely delaying line remediation

Optus accuses NBN Co of indefinitely delaying line remediation
Lendlease enters multi-year Optus deal

Lendlease enters multi-year Optus deal

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?