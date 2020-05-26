Latvia to launch Google-Apple friendly coronavirus contact tracing app

By on
Latvia to launch Google-Apple friendly coronavirus contact tracing app

Using a new toolkit created by Apple and Google.

Latvia aims to become one of the first countries to launch a smartphone app using a new toolkit created by US tech giants Apple and Alphabet's Google to help trace coronavirus infections.

Early success of tracing apps in countries like Singapore and Australia has been patchy because Apple's iPhone does not support their approach to using Bluetooth short-range radio as a proxy for measuring the risk of infection.

Latvia's Apturi Covid (Stop Covid) app is, by contrast, based on technology launched last week by Apple and Google, whose iOS and Android operating systems run 99 percent of the world's smartphones.

"The developers believe that reliance on this standard will ensure widespread adoption and also compatibility over time with contact tracing apps around the world that are also expected to adopt the same exposure notification framework," the app's developers said in a statement.

The app would only work within the Baltic nation of nearly 2 million people at first.

But its approach aligns Latvia with a loose coalition of European countries - including Germany, Switzerland and Estonia - that are working to make it possible for their national apps to 'talk' to each other across borders.

Like mobile roaming, such interoperability would enable an app to work when a user travels abroad, giving governments greater confidence to ease travel restrictions without triggering a second wave of the pandemic.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple coronavirus google security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief

Centrelink loses welfare payments overhaul chief
Key EDS witness bought internet degree

Key EDS witness bought internet degree
ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services

ACCC questions consumer need for higher-priced 100Mbps NBN services
Toll Group may have lost over 200GB of data in ransomware attack

Toll Group may have lost over 200GB of data in ransomware attack
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?