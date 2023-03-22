Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

By on
Latitude Financial warns of 'large-scale information theft'

As investigation of cyber attack continues.

Latitude Financial is now dealing with “large-scale information theft” above and beyond what it has so far disclosed after a cyber attack.

The consumer lender revealed the attack on March 16, and said earlier this week that it had been unable to contain the incident, with additional impact likely.

The quantum of the additional impact is still not clear, but Latitude Financial warned today that it could be sizable.

“While to the best of our knowledge no compromised data has left Latitude’s systems since Thursday March 16, regrettably our [forensic] review has uncovered further evidence of large-scale information theft affecting customers (past and present) and applicants across Australia and New Zealand,” the company said in a financial filing.

“Our people are working urgently to identify the total number of customers and applicants affected and the type of personal information that has been stolen.”

So far, copies of driver’s licences are among the identifying documents to be stolen.

Latitude Financial “unreservedly” apologised for the escalation of the incident.

“We will provide a further update once we have determined the full extent of the theft and we will contact all additional customers and applicants affected as soon as we can,” the company said.

“Our focus remains firmly on containing this attack, progressing our forensic review of the actions taken by the attacker and restoring operational capability gradually over the coming days.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financelatitude financialsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial breach impacts 225,000 customers

Latitude Financial breach impacts 225,000 customers
Chemist Warehouse ditches over-cautious fraud tools

Chemist Warehouse ditches over-cautious fraud tools
Commonwealth Bank details transaction abuse detection method

Commonwealth Bank details transaction abuse detection method
ACCC cautions industry data holders

ACCC cautions industry data holders

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?