Latitude Financial refuses ransom demand

By on
Latitude Financial refuses ransom demand

Says payment would encourage more attacks.

Latitude Financial has received - and refused - a ransom demand following a cyber attack in mid-March.

In an ASX announcement [pdf], the company said it "will not pay a ransom", adding its decision "is consistent with the position of the Australian government."

The company did not disclose the size of the ransom demand.

“We will not reward criminal behaviour, nor do we believe that paying a ransom will result in the return or destruction of the information that was stolen," the company said.

Its advice from cybercrime experts is that paying a ransom will harm its own customers, and will encourage further attacks.

“The stolen data the attackers have detailed as part of their ransom threat is consistent with the number of affected customers disclosed by Latitude in our announcement dated March 27 2023,” the company added.

Its March 27 announcement lifted the number of affected individuals to 14 million, with 7.9 million driver's licences from Australia and New Zealand breached.

The breach also included more than 6 million records collected after 2005, with names, addresses, telephone numbers and birth dates affected.

Latitude said it is still in the process of contacting affected customers, and said it will “complete this process as quickly as we can.”

The company said it has restored regular business operations through its primary customer contact centre, website and mobile app; and new customer originations have also recommenced.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
latitude financialransomwaresecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs gets no new funding to set up national office for cyber security

Home Affairs gets no new funding to set up national office for cyber security
Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users

Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users
Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
Home Affairs sets up cyber 'consequence management' unit

Home Affairs sets up cyber 'consequence management' unit

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?