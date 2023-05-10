Latitude Financial faces first-ever joint A/NZ privacy investigation

By on
Latitude Financial faces first-ever joint A/NZ privacy investigation

After large-scale data breach.

Latitude Financial is facing a joint investigation by privacy watchdogs in Australia and New Zealand over its personal information handling practices following a large-scale data breach.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the New Zealand Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) announced the joint investigation, following “preliminary inquiries into the matter by both offices.”

It’s the first time the two organisations have collaborated in such a way, but it “reflects the impact of the data breach on individuals in both countries”, they said.

The watchdogs also said a shared investigation would enable efficient use of resourcing and “reduce the regulatory impact on Latitude”, which could otherwise face multiple privacy-related investigations.

As this is their first joint investigation, the OAIC and OPC said they may still make “separate decisions regarding the most appropriate regulatory response to a breach”.

The OAIC said it is particularly interested in “whether Latitude took reasonable steps to protect the personal information they held from misuse, interference, loss, unauthorised access, modification or disclosure.”

“The investigation will also consider whether Latitude took reasonable steps to destroy or de-identify personal information that was no longer required,” the office said in a statement.

An adverse finding against Latitude could open it to directions to fix its systems, “redress any loss or damage”, and potentially fines of up to $50 million per contravention of the Privacy Act if the OAIC sought them in the Federal Court.

First revealed in mid-March, the Latitude breach exposed more than 14 million records, some dating back decades.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachfinancelatitudeprivacysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac enters new strategic phase

Westpac enters new strategic phase
The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget
Judo Bank updates its technology strategy

Judo Bank updates its technology strategy
NAB accelerates anti-fraud and scam protections

NAB accelerates anti-fraud and scam protections

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?