Labor passes new triple zero laws

Labor has passed new ‘triple zero’ telecommunications laws that give the government powers to directly intervene in industry to ensure emergency call services run reliably.

The bill to enact the laws, the Telecommunications Legislation Amendment (Triple Zero Custodian and Emergency Calling Powers) Bill 2025, passed through parliament yesterday after being introduced October 7.

The new laws create a new role in the Department of Infrastructure, Transport and Communications for a triple zero custodian.

The custodian will have powers to take direct action to make telcos address problems with emergency calling services.

The laws were drafted based on recommendations from the federal government’s review of the Optus November 2023 network outage.

Also, a late amendment prompted by debate around the bill in parliament earlier this week will see the maximum penalty carriers pay for failing to follow the triple zero rules increased from $10 million to $30 million.

“Australians must have confidence that Triple Zero will be there when they need it most,” Communications Minister Anika Wells said.

“With these new powers for the Triple Zero Custodian, there will more active and effective monitoring make sure this vital service meets their needs.

"Telcos must be held accountable for any failures in their obligation to deliver this vital service to Australians, and a strengthened Triple Zero Custodian will do that,” she added.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) welcomed the passage of the bill.

Acting chair Adam Suckling said that the regulator was looking forward to working with the new custodian.

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to improving emergency call resilience. These changes complement ACMA’s regulatory role and will help protect Australians when they are at their most vulnerable, including in life-threatening situations,” Suckling said.

As part of the package of new legislation to pass, carriers will be required to maintain a public register of network outages capable of real-time reporting and, within six months of the laws commencing the new custodian will issue additional directions to carriers around emergency call service performance.

The bill will commence from the day after it receives Royal Assent, usually within seven to 10 working days.

Wells has directed carriers to adhere to a deadline of November 1 to launch the real-time, public outage register that the legislation enables.