Labor bets on agency to monitor AI companies

By
Follow google news

To ensure they comply with the law.

The Labor government is establishing a new agency that will help guide AI legislation and promote safe use of the technology.

Labor bets on agency to monitor AI companies
Industry, Science and Resources minister Tim Ayres.
Supplied

The government intends the new agency, the Australian AI Safety Institute (AISI), to be an authority for assessing the risk of using the technology and an industry watchdog ensuring AI companies comply with Australian laws.

Industry, Science and Resources minister Tim Ayres said the institute would be the government’s source of “AI safety expertise”.

“AI can revitalise industry, boost productivity and lift the living standards of all Australians, but there are two sides to this coin. While the opportunities are immense, we need to make sure we are keeping Australians safe from any malign uses of AI,” Ayres said.

The government said it would give the institute “capability” to ensure AI companies comply with Australian laws but did not provide detail as to what that would entail.

iTnews has contacted the Department of Industry, Science and Resources for comment.

While not identical, the AISI does share some similarities with another body that the Department of Finance is establishing to regulate use of the technology closer to its own remit.

Finance, working with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA), is establishing an oversight committee to ensure that government departments and agencies deploy the technology responsibly and consistently.

The DTA is currently drawing up terms of reference for the committee, which will be populated by appointees from the public service, ahead of a launch scheduled for early next year.

The committee is expected to be operational by late next year and to have reached full maturity by early 2027.

The committee is a key deliverable under the whole-of-government AI plan that Finance minister Katy Gallagher announced earlier this month.

In the background, the Department of Home Affairs, which is responsible for the safety of the government technology procurements, has been briefing Commonwealth technology suppliers about its latest AI Policy Advisory and two relevant Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) directions.

About two weeks ago, Home Affairs hosted a town hall for 80 suppliers to discusses the advisory and the two PSPF directions.

It's understood that the group included representatives from the Google, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and others currently certified under its Hosting Certification Framework to supply generative AI technologies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aiaisigovernmentsecuritysoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Make cloud predictable again
Make cloud predictable again
Cut through the SASE confusion
Cut through the SASE confusion
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report

Events

Most Read Articles

Optus takes $826,000 hit for anti-scam breaches

Optus takes $826,000 hit for anti-scam breaches
Australia's AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables

Australia's AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables
Australia, US and UK sanction Russian cyber firms over ransomware links

Australia, US and UK sanction Russian cyber firms over ransomware links
JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley client data may be exposed by vendor's hack

JPMorgan, Citi, Morgan Stanley client data may be exposed by vendor's hack
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?