Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation

Kyndryl will be paid $13.2 million to bring Salesforce and Siebel skills to a rebuild of the aged care service provider management system run by the federal Health department.

The services provider will also build some other unspecified “ICT services” on top of that management system.

Kyndryl, which spun off from IBM in late 2021, picked up the two-year contract through its participation in a Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) panel arrangement.

The official explanation for the contract is for the “provision of professional services for [the] government provider management system”, according to a recent contract notice.

The GPMS, as iTnews reported in March, is a Salesforce-based replacement of a 20-year-old system known as the national approved provider system or NAPS.

It is intended to “give aged care providers, government, and older Australians access to up-to-date information on the quality and safety of aged care services.”

A Health spokesperson told iTnews that Kyndryl is being brought into the project “to provide expertise in Salesforce and Siebel development, as well as providing a broader range of expert skills and resources in the end to end delivery of projects.”

The spokesperson said that other systems integrators had also been engaged, notably Accenture “to deliver initial core components of GPMS.”

Accenture's main package of work so far is costed at $44 million.

“The core capabilities of GPMS are being built on Salesforce but also include components delivered and integrated across our broader technology ecosystem,” the spokesperson said, adding that the components also “provide the base for new provider-related solutions to build on, such as the projects that Kyndryl has been engaged to undertake.”

“The recent work Kyndryl has been engaged to undertake relates to supporting the delivery of ICT services for projects announced through [recent] major aged care reforms,” the spokesperson explained.

“It is anticipated that the required solutions supporting these reforms will be built on the Salesforce based GPMS, but may be required to deliver solutions on other technologies within our broader ecosystem.”

Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in the transformation of aged care systems, with commitments made in successive federal budgets.

The investments are being made in response to the findings of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety in March 2021, which recommended sweeping changes to IT systems in the sector, as well as a focus on adopting digital technology to improve resident care and wellbeing.