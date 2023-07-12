KPMG to invest billions in AI, cloud services

By on
KPMG to invest billions in AI, cloud services

Through an expanded partnership with Microsoft.

KPMG will spend $2 billion ($2.98 billion) on artificial intelligence and cloud services through an expanded partnership with Microsoft, closely following Accenture in betting on the latest technologies to weather a slowdown in advisory deals.

The accounting firm said it will incorporate AI into its core audit, tax and advisory services for clients as part of the five-year partnership.

Professional services firms face a slowdown in business as their customers downsize or hold off on consulting and transformation projects to save costs in a challenging macro economic environment.

The expanded partnership will help support KPMG's clients and 2500 customers serviced jointly by KPMG and Microsoft.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
kpmgmicrosoftsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

ChatGPT used in peer reviews of Australian Research Council grant applications

ChatGPT used in peer reviews of Australian Research Council grant applications
Defence starts on workplace environment 'modernisation'

Defence starts on workplace environment 'modernisation'
ATO to boost call centre software

ATO to boost call centre software
Government's "interim" generative AI guide emphasises low-risk use cases

Government's "interim" generative AI guide emphasises low-risk use cases

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?