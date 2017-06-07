Kogan to on-sell Vodafone's NBN services

Kogan is set to make its entry into the NBN fixed-line market next year through an expansion of an existing agreement with Vodafone Australia.

The online retailer already uses Vodafone as the basis for a mobile virtual network (MVNO) offering and has now struck an extended deal to on-sell NBN fixed-line services supplied through Vodafone as well.

Vodafone is yet to offer NBN services but has been in preparation to do so since late last year. It is expected to have services available in the next few months, expanding its NBN capability “over the coming year”.

Kogan said the new mobile and fixed-line resale deal would run through until 2022, “with rolling two-year extensions thereafter”.

“Both parties will have significant incentives to continue the partnership at the end of the initial term, and at each extension,” Kogan executive director David Shafer said.

He said Vodafone would provide “network and customer service support” as well as “marketing incentives for the launch of the Kogan fixed-line services”.

The retailer said it would offer “extremely competitive plans” and “incredibly low prices” for its NBN services.

Kogan is the second MVNO to enter the NBN market in as many months. Last month, Amaysim - an Optus MVNO - said it would also begin selling NBN services.

Like Kogan, it will rely at least initially on wholesale aggregation services from its mobile network supplier.