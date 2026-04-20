Judo Bank hires ex-Bendigo CIO

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As its chief technology officer.

Judo Bank has named Nathalie Moss as its chief technology officer, the first time since mid-2024 that an executive has held that specific title.

Judo Bank hires ex-Bendigo CIO
Nathalie Moss.

Moss revealed her appointment as CTO of the business-focused bank in a brief LinkedIn post that the bank later confirmed for iTnews.

Chief operating officer Rosanna Fornarino told iTnews that Moss “brings more than 25 years’ experience leading large‑scale technology transformation across complex, highly regulated environments, including senior roles at Bendigo & Adelaide Bank and National Australia Bank.”

Most recently, Moss was acting CIO of Bendigo & Adelaide Bank; she also spent seven years in a variety of roles at NAB.

Fornarino said that Moss’ appointment “further strengthens our technology capability and will play a key role in shaping the next phase of Judo’s growth.”

“Her leadership will be particularly important as we now accelerate the responsible adoption of AI across the bank, unlocking opportunities to enhance customer experience and simplify our core operational processes,” Fornarino said.

Judo Bank last had a CTO in mid-2024, when Euan Walker left after a bit over two years. He has since moved into consulting and advisory services.

iTnews understands that the CTO role was not replaced at the time and that, until now, the responsibilities have fallen to Fornarino and other technology staff.

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bendigo & adelaide bankcioctofinancial servicesjudo banktraining & development

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